Haryana: Two top sports dept officials among 20 transferred in administrative rejig

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders of 20 officials, including two top officers of the sports department.

The move comes in the wake of deaths of two youths due to the collapse of iron poles in basketball courts in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh.

Vijay Singh Dahiya, a 2001-batch IAS officer, Commissioner and Secretary, Printing and Stationery Department, has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Sports Department -- replacing Navdeep Singh Virk, a 1994-batch IPS officer.

Dahiya will hold the charge in addition to his present duties.

In the transfer and posting orders issued Sunday, Parth Gupta, Deputy Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Director, Sports, and Special Secretary, Sports Department -- relieving Sanjeev Verma who was earlier holding the charge.

Besides, Gupta will also hold the charge as Director, Tourism, and Special Secretary, Tourism Department, relieving Shaleen of the charge.

The other officers who have been shuffled include Ravi Prakash Gupta, Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Hisar Division, against a vacant post.

A junior national level basketball player and another teen died in eerily similar accidents during basketball practice in Haryana after the hoop's iron pole fell on them -- the twin tragedies bringing the state's sports infrastructure under scrutiny.

While 16-year-old Hardik Rathi, who had taken part in the national sub-junior basketball championship, died in Rohtak on Tuesday, Aman (15), who was injured in Bahadurgarh, breathed his last during treatment at PGIMS Rohtak on the previous Monday.