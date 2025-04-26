Haryana: Urban local bodies minister reviews waste disposal work at Bandhwari Plant

Gurugram, Apr 26 (PTI) Haryana's Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel visited the Bandhwari Solid Waste Treatment Plant located in Gurugram on Saturday and reviewed the garbage disposal work at the plant. According to an official statement, he held a meeting with municipal corporation officials and the representatives of waste management agencies and instructed them to complete the work within the stipulated time. Reportedly, the work at the plant resumed a while ago after it was suspended for a brief period due to the expiry of the contract with the agencies deployed at the plant. The new agencies hired for the work have been given four months to clear the legacy waste. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ