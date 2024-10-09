PM Modi tears into Congress after Haryana win, accuses party of spreading hate

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the BJP's victory in the Haryana elections shows the mood in the country and the people have shown they will not fall prey to the hateful conspiracies of the Congress and "urban Naxals".

The Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to "spread hatred" which wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another, Modi said after virtually launching various development projects of more than Rs 7,600 crore in the Maharashtra.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to weaken Maharashtra to gain power, but the ruling Mahayuti (comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) is determined to strengthen the state, he said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.

The prime minister said, “Never in the history of Maharashtra has development taken place at such a fast pace, on such a large scale, in different sectors. During the Congress rule, such speed and scale was seen in different sectors in corruption." Further targeting the Congress, Modi cautioned against those who play divisive politics and mislead voters for personal gains.

The Congress wanted to induce fear among Muslims in the country and convert them into vote bank, he said and also accused the opposition party of indulging in caste politics to divide Hindus for political gains.

The PM expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra would reject efforts to break the society.

The BJP has won the Haryana assembly elections, he said, adding that "in Maharashtra we have to get a bigger victory." Modi said that the Marathis and the people of Maharashtra are congratulating him for the Centre granting classical language status to Marathi.

The BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly polls for the third consecutive time is historic and the results have shown the mood of the country, he said.

"The entire ecosystem of the Congress and the entire urban Naxal gang was working towards misleading the people. But, all the conspiracies of Congress have been destroyed," said Modi.

The Congress used all tactics to provoke the people of Haryana, but they have shown that they will not fall prey to the hateful conspiracies of Congress and "urban Naxals", he said.

Modi said the Congress tried to spread lies among Dalits, but the community understood its dangerous intentions of snatching their reservations and to distribute it to its vote bank.

"Today, Dalits of Haryana have given a record support to the BJP and the OBCs of Haryana are with BJP looking at its development works. The Congress provoked farmers, but they know who gave them MSP (minimum support price) on their produce," he said.

The cultivators of Haryana are happy with the BJP's farmer welfare policies, he added.

Modi said the Congress has always followed the formula of divide and rule and continuously proven that it has become an irresponsible party.

"The Congress is still creating new narratives to divide the country. From time to time, it brings a formula to divide the society. Congress is not stopping itself from misleading voters of the country. Its formula is very clear - that is to instill fear in Muslims and convert them into vote bank," he said.

Modi said not a single Congress leader has ever said there are so many castes among Muslims and they lock their mouths when the question of Muslim castes arises.

But, when it comes to the Hindu community, the Congress always refers and talks about them on caste lines, he said.

"It is the policy of Congress to pit one Hindu community against another. Congress knows that it will benefit as much when Hindus get divided. Congress wants to ignite fire in the Hindu community by any way possible for political gains," Modi said.

The Congress implements this formula wherever there is an election in the country, he said.

Modi said the Congress is spewing poison in the society to strengthen its vote bank. It fights elections on the communal and caste lines, he said. "Breaking the Hindu community and making it a winning formula is the basis of Congress politics," said Modi.

Further targeting the Congress, the PM said it is suppressing the "sarva jan hitaye, sarva jan sukhae" (taking everyone's welfare and happiness together) approach of India and also suppressing the Sanatan Dharma tradition.

The Congress, which ruled the country for so long, has become so restless to come back to power that it is doing politics of hatred everyday, he said, adding the old generation leaders of Congress are so helpless looking at the condition of their party.

After independence, Mahatma Gandhi understood this situation of Congress that it will become the biggest factory of spreading hatred, Modi said.

That is why, Gandhi ji had said that Congress should be disbanded. However, Congress did not get finished, but is bent upon finishing the country today. "Hence, we need to be careful and alert," the PM said.

Modi further said the people of Maharashtra will not let conspiracies of dividing the society be successful.

He asked the people Maharashtra to vote unitedly for the BJP and Mahayuti for the country's development.

The PM asked the people of Maharashtra to give a bigger mandate to the Mahayuti compared to the win in Haryana.

The Congress made poverty as the fuel of its politics and always kept the poor as poor, Modi said, adding that his government lifted 25 crore people out of poverty in last 10 years.