Haryana Vidhan Sabha awards BJP, JJP, Congress lawmakers

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday awarded one MLA each from BJP, JJP, and Congress for "exceptional involvement" in legislative proceedings and for raising pertinent public issues.

BJP MLA Aseem Goel got the first prize, followed by JJP MLA Jogiram Sihag and Congress MLA Amit Sihag.

The award comprised a shawl, citation, Vidhan Sabha memento and a sum of Rs 1,01,000, Rs 71,000 and Rs 51,000 for the first, second, and third places.

From this session, the Vidhan Sabha started the practice of awarding three MLAs instead of one, which used to be the case earlier with the 'Best Legislator Award.' Gupta presented the three lawmakers with awards on the concluding day of its monsoon session in the assembly in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The CM said that being recognised as the best legislator in the House is a great achievement for any public representative.

"Such acknowledgment serves as a source of motivation for all members, encouraging them to deliver their best in the service of the people," he said. PTI SUN VN VN