Haryana: Vij writes to CM for concrete embankment along Tangri in Ambala to check overflow

Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the construction of a concrete embankment along the Tangri river in Ambala to check overflow during heavy rains.

In his letter, Vij said by strengthening embankments on both sides with stone pitching, people will not face problems due to excessive water coming into the river. Besides, he also urged Khattar to deepen the river bed by taking out the soil from it.

During the recent heavy rains, more water came into the Tangri river that led to its overflow from one end, Vij stated. He also mentioned the damage caused in colonies and industrial areas because of the water overflow, and said due to floods twice this year, people suffered a lot in the colonies along the Tangri river.

Vij said earlier mining used to take place in the Tangri river, but due to the stoppage of mining for the last 15-16 years, the soil level in this river has increased. The depth of the river near the railway line has remained only four feet, he added. PTI CHS KVK KVK