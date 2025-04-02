Haryana villager booked for 'insulting' national flag

Nuh, Apr 1 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a resident of Ghasera village and some others for allegedly insulting the national flag.

On Monday, a group carrying Palestinian flags took out a procession in the village before offering Eid prayers. One of them, identified as Sakir, allegedly waved the Indian tricolour without the 'Ashok Chakra', police said.

Holding placards, the group appealed to pray for peace and harmony in Palestine, police said.

They said an FIR was registered at the Nuh Sadar police station following a complaint filed by a police constable.

"Sakir, a resident of Ghasera village waved the tricolour without the Ashoka Chakra and there were many others with him. They insulted the national flag," the complaint said.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced online.

A senior police officer said they are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon. PTI COR SUN RHL