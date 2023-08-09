Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP's stopped

Gurugram, Aug 9 (PTI) A BJP delegation arrived in Nuh on Wednesday to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation in the violence-struck district, even as a delegation by AAP was stopped on its way to the district.

The BJP delegation was led by state president Om Prakash Dhankhar.

The other members of the delegation were state co-operative minister Dr Banwari Lal, MLA and state general secretary Mohan Lal Badauli, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, and state minister Samay Singh Bhati, said police.

A seven-member delegation of Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit was stopped by police just before they entered Rewasan village under Rojka Meo Police Station area.

A senior police officer said the delegation was stopped and sent back in view of the curfew imposed at the place.

District Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the administration had earlier made it clear that any political delegation can visit Nuh to discuss the situation with officials at the guest house.

The BJP delegation said that they wanted to meet officials, he said. But the delegations from the Congress, AAP, and the CPI wanted to go in the field and meet the people. So they were not allowed to do so, he said.

On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district, police said.

Earlier on Sunday, they stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) citing prohibitory orders. PTI COR VN VN