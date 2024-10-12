Haryana voters taught lesson to those who mocked Ram Temple idol consecration: MP CM

Bhopal, Oct 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said those who termed the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as "naach gaana" were given a befitting reply by the voters of Haryana.

Yadav was apparently referring to the comment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had lampooned the BJP over the idol consecration event held on January 22. Gandhi reportedly made the comment while addressing a poll rally in Barwala in Haryana last month.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the northern state.

Yadav was addressing a programme organised in Maheshwar in Khargone district to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, a revered ruler of the Holkar dynasty.

Despite obstacles created by the previous (Congress-led UPA) government, the Ram Temple was constructed at Ayodhya due to the Supreme Court's order and the efficiency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP CM told the gathering.

"Hindus, Muslims and all communities welcomed this decision and the whole country was immersed in joy. But, there are still many people who do not like the temple of Lord Ram. Whenever the time for voting comes, they do not see the joy of Lord Ram's birthday, they call it a programme of dance and music," he said without naming the Congress.

"Therefore, the people of Haryana settled the account. They (Congress-led opposition) will suffer the consequences of their deeds," he added.

Attacking the Congress without naming it, he said some parties hurt the feelings of Hindus and made Hindus and Muslims fight over votes, adding that such conspiracies will no longer work.

"The whole country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Yadav said.

The MP CM also took part in Vijayadashami programmes at two places in Bhopal in the evening. PTI ADU BNM