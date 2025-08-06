Haryana: Water level rising in rivers flowing through Ambala

Ambala, Aug 6 (PTI) Due to heavy rains in the region over the past few days including in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, water level of the rivers flowing through Ambala has started increasing.

The water level of the Tangri river passing through Ambala Cantonment is continuously increasing, while there has been an increase in water level in Ghaggar and Markanda rivers too, officials said.

They said the administration is on alert mode and there was no cause for any panic.

Notably, several districts of Haryana were battered by heavy rains in 2023. Ambala was one of the districts which was declared flood-affected.

In 2023, the flood had caused damage to many houses and shops.

Meanwhile, Ambala Cantonment Municipal Council Chairperson Swarn Kaur said that Tangri River is swollen and appealed to people to stay alert.

At the same time, she said there is no cause for panic. PTI COR SUN NB NB