Haryana will create new development record under Saini, says Shah after meeting new CM

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Haryana's new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who congratulated him on getting the new responsibility in the state.

Advertisment

Shah said he was confident that Haryana will create a new record of development and good governance under Saini's leadership by continuing the work of taking the public welfare schemes and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to every person in the state.

"Today, met the newly elected Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri @NayabSainiBJP and congratulated him on getting the new responsibility of leadership of the state," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Saini took charge as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Tuesday after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the post along with his cabinet ministers. PTI ACB ACB KVK KVK