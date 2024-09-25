'Haryana will have Dalit deputy CM if INLD wins,' says ally Mayawati

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Haryana will have a Dalit deputy chief minister if the BSP-INLD alliance comes to power after the October 5 polls, BSP supremo Mayawati said on Wednesday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party president said that if the alliance wins, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala will be the chief minister and he will have two deputies.

Mayawati made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Uchana in Jind on the occasion of 111th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal. She also raised the demand for a caste census.

"A deputy chief minister from the Dalit community will be from the BSP, while another will be from other backward classes or upper caste," she said.

"In the country's interest, I demand the Centre conduct a caste census, which was kept on hold by the Congress government earlier and now by the present BJP-led Centre," she added.

Abhay Chautala, who too was at the dias, announced a slew of welfare measures, such as free cooking gas cylinders, a cash dole of Rs 1,100 to households, free electricity, and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, which his government will undertake if the alliance comes to power.

If anyone falls ill and has to go for treatment in other states, he will get free treatment, Chautala said.

He also announced free plots of 100 square yards to the poor. Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8.