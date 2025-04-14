Haryana will play key role in realizing PM's 'Viksit Bharat' vision: CM Saini

Yamunanagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state is leading in terms of development in various spheres and will move ahead at a faster pace in the coming times to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Saini, expressing the unwavering trust and deep connection people of Haryana have with Modi, said that every Haryanavi considers the PM as one of their own and connects to him with a sense of belonging.

He called this trust a symbol of unprecedented public support and stated that when the Prime Minister came to Haryana during the elections and sought blessings to continue his service, the people responded by giving him a mandate for the third time.

This mandate reflects the public's faith in the Prime Minister's 'niti' (policy), 'niyat' (intention) and 'netritva' (leadership), said Saini.

He said the state is leading in terms of development today in various spheres and will move ahead at a faster pace in the coming times to realize Prime Minister Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Saini was addressing a public gathering here.

PM Modi also addressed the gathering here after laying the foundation stone of a 800-MW ultra-supercritical modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant here.

Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal, Haryana Cabinet Ministers, Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar and Shyam Singh Rana were also present on this occasion here.

Paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, Saini said this is a very auspicious and significant day for all residents of Haryana.

On this day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for an 800 MW ultra-supercritical unit at the thermal power plant named after farmers' and labourers' messiah Sir Chhotu Ram. Besides this, PM also laid the foundation for a GOBARdhan plant in the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri municipal area and inaugurated the Rewari Bypass project from here, he said.

Before reaching Yamunanagar, Modi addressed a public gathering in Hisar after he flagged off a commercial flight from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar to Ayodhya and also laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the airport.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for these developmental gifts.

He said that today marks another proud chapter for Haryana as the Prime Minister has once again presented new gifts of development to the people of the state, bringing the 'Viksit Bharat- Viksit Haryana' vision closer to reality.

These actions are a testament to the Prime Minister's foresight and special affection for Haryana, he said.

Saini said that under the Centre's 'GOBARdhan Mission,' the compressed biogas plant is a significant and exemplary initiative showing how we can use traditional knowledge and skills in a modern context to move forward on the path of development.

This project will not only be a technological milestone but also a green, sustainable, and clean step toward the future, he said.

Saini said that under the guidance and inspiration of Modi, Haryana has achieved remarkable growth in every field over the last 10 years and the state has progressed at fast speed.

He added that there is now no district in Haryana without a National Highway passing through it, nor is there any city, village, lane, or town lacking connectivity to the district headquarters.

Over the past decade, Haryana has achieved various milestones across sectors and has carved out a distinct identity for itself, said the Chief Minister.

Saini said today Haryana has witnessed revolutionary changes in the power sector. Over the last 10 years, the losses of Haryana's power discoms have reduced from 30 percent to just 10.4 percent, achieved through the UDAY scheme.

Saini said today, 5,877 villages are receiving round-the-clock electricity.

A new scheme will soon be launched to encourage the remaining 1,366 villages to join this initiative, he said as he referred to 'Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon' yojana.

Addressing the gathering here, Union Power Minister Khattar said Modi has always had a special affection and connection with Haryana and added "this state has been his 'karma bhoomi'".

The people of Haryana remember the Prime Minister for visiting the state 24 times over the past 10 years, including 13 official and 11 non-official visits. Today marks his 25th visit, he said.

Khattar said in 2014, the country's power generation stood at 249 gigawatts, and today it has increased to 466 gigawatts. The target for 2033'34 is to reach 874 gigawatts, he said.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering in Hisar in presence of Prime Minister Modi, Nayab Saini said that the Haryana is effectively fulfilling its responsibility of serving the common man while also implementing the public welfare schemes of the Central Government.

He said that within the first 100 days of the BJP's third term in Haryana, 19 promises from the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (election manifesto) have been fulfilled, work has commenced on 90 others, and significant progress is being made on the rest.

Reflecting on the transformation in air travel accessibility, he said that for many years post-independence, air travel remained a distant dream for the common citizen due to lack of connectivity.

Prime Minister Modi has turned this dream into reality through the UDAN scheme, Saini said. PTI SUN NB