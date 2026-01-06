Haryana will prove to be growth engine of Developed India-2047: CM Saini

Gurugram, Jan 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that Haryana will prove to be the growth engine of Developed India-2047, adding that work is being carried out in a planned manner to ensure that Haryana's contribution is useful in the national interest.

Haryana Vision Document-2047 has been prepared through extensive consultation, in-depth study, and participation of experts, CM Saini said at the pre-budget workshop organised at the Gurugram University Auditorium.

The chief minister held discussions on every aspect during the pre-budget consultation meeting organised with stakeholders from the industry, health, IT, and education sectors for the financial year 2026-27. Representatives of various organisations associated with industry and manufacturing units shared their suggestions for the upcoming budget.

The chief minister said that a major developmental transformation has been visible over the past 11 years. He said that the government has constituted the Department of Future, which will prove effective amid emerging global changes. This type of workshop is being organised with the aim of imparting knowledge and vision.

The CM said that departmental plans will have to be linked with a clear vision and focus must be placed more on outcomes than activities. He said that as a result of this meaningful brainstorming with stakeholders, the Haryana government will play its role in realising the dream of Developed India-2047.

A presentation related to health and nutrition was given by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Sudhir Rajpal.