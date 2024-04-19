Haryana: Woman alleges rape by two fellow inmates in prison van

Jind, Apr 19 (PTI) A woman prisoner here has alleged that she was raped by two other Jind jail inmates in a prison van when they had gone to a hospital in Rohtak for treatment, police said on Friday.

According to sources, the incident took place in February.

The police said a case has been registered against two male prisoners based on the complainant’s statement.

The woman inmate, in her complaint to Jind Civil Line police station, has alleged that the incident happened when she and the other two male prisoners were being taken in a prison van to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak from Jind.

She has alleged that the male prisoners, who hail from a village in Jind district, offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives and later raped her in the van when the police officials were busy with some paperwork.

The police said they are investigating the allegation.

A Zero FIR has been lodged and the matter has been sent to the Rohtak police under whose jurisdiction the alleged incident took place, Jind Civil Line Station House Officer Sukhbir Singh said.

Zero-FIR means an FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of the place of the incident, and the same can be later transferred to the appropriate police station.

The Zero FIR has been received and the matter is being investigated, Ashok Kumar, Station House Officer of the PGIMS police station in Rohtak, said on Friday. PTI SUN BHJ