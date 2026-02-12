Haryana: Woman mowed down by speeding car with 'drunk' cop at wheel in Ambala

Ambala, Feb 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was killed after a car, allegedly being driven at high speed by a 'drunk' Haryana Police head constable rammed into an e-rickshaw here, throwing the victim onto the road before running her over, officials said on Thursday.

The cop, identified as Amit Kumar, has been arrested, they said, adding that the offending vehicle has been impounded.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Kali Paltan Bridge.

The deceased was identified as Nikita Bajaj, an Ambala resident, who was working at a company in Gurugram. She had arrived in Ambala from Delhi along with her brother, Harsh Bajaj, on Wednesday.

Around 8.30 pm, the siblings boarded an e-rickshaw from the Cantonment area to Ambala city to attend a family function.

Near Ambala city, a car -- allegedly being driven at a high speed with Head Constable Amit Kumar at the wheel -- rammed into the rickshaw from behind. The impact caused the vehicle to go out of control, throwing Nikita onto the road, before the offending vehicle ran her over, killing her on the spot.

She was taken to the trauma centre of the civil hospital in Ambala, where doctors declared her dead.

E-rickshaw driver Ravinder Singh told reporters that he had picked up four passengers from the bus terminus and was heading towards Ambala city when the car struck him from behind.

"The car was being driven by a policeman at a high speed. As a result of the impact, the woman fell on the road, and the car ran over her," he said.

Singh said some locals gathered at the spot, caught the driver and handed him over to police.

A case has been lodged in this connection under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Parao Station House Officer Dharambir said, adding that Head Constable Amit Kumar was posted at the Baldev Nagar police post.

"We recorded the statement of the family and registered an FIR in the matter. We arrested Head Constable Amit and his medical examination was conducted in the hospital," he said.

When asked that the woman's kin alleged that the cop was drunk, the SHO said, "he was smelling of alcohol and doctors have also mentioned this in their report. We have taken his blood samples and sent it to the laboratory and its result will be shared later." Replying to what action will be taken against the cop for allegedly driving in an inebriated state, the SHO said appropriate action will be initiated as per law.

Nikita's father Jaspal Bajaj demanded strict legal action and a fair probe, alleging negligence on the part of the head constable.

Tension prevailed at the hospital's trauma centre till late at night as relatives and others staged a protest, demanding that medical examination of the accused be conducted in presence of media. They alleged that the cop was drunk at the time of the incident.

Additional police personnel were deployed to contain the situation.

According to Nikita's family, she had been working in Gurugram while her brother is employed as a supervisor at a hotel in Delhi.

SHO Dharambir said the postmortem examination was conducted at the civil hospital and the body has been handed over to her family.