Haryana woman's body found in car in Kodagu

Madikeri (Karnataka), Nov 15 (PTI) The Forest department personnel at the Maldare–Lingapura check post in Kodagu district have discovered the body of a woman in a car during a routine vehicle inspection, police sources said.

The woman has been identified as Nanki Devi (45), who hailed from Haryana and was living with her husband in Mysuru.

Siddapur Police Station Inspector Manjunath visited the spot following the discovery.

Police detained three occupants of the car and initiated interrogation.

The transportation of the woman’s body in the car has raised suspicion.

Siddapur police have taken up further investigation. PTI GMS ROH