Haryana Women commission chief meets top Nuh officials to inquire about progress in clash cases

Gurugram/Nuh, Aug 17 (PTI) Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia on Thursday met with the Nuh District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to take stock of the violence-struck region and promised justice to the victims.

"The safety of all the women, children and common citizens of Nuh will not be affected. The government is fully committed to provide security to every citizen. The police administration will take strict action against the wrongdoers. Still, if anyone has any problem, then contact the Women's Commission," Bhatia told reporters after meeting the DC and SP of Nuh.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dhirender Khadgata told Bhatia that there was complete peace in the district.

"Under tight security arrangements, 21 duty magistrates have been deployed. So far 60 FIRs have been registered in the Braj Mandal violence case and 243 people have been arrested. FIR has been registered against 11 people for spreading rumours on social media and one has been arrested," Khadgata said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on July 31 and spread to Gurugram over the next two days.

Naib imam Mohammed Saad and Khurshid Alam were seriously injured in the attack on the Anjuman Masjid in Gurugram's Sector 57. Saad, 26, a Bihar native, was declared dead at hospital.

The Nuh district administration on Thursday also facilitated a meeting of Hindu and Muslim community leaders in Nuh's Nagina to send a message of brotherhood in the communally-riven region.

In the meeting, Maulana Mufti Rafiq Ahmed and Swami Ved Prakash Parmarthi hugged and gave a message of strength of Hindu-Muslim unity, the district administration, which also released a picture of the two, said in an official statement.

Swami Ved Prakash Parmarthi, director of Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Gaushala, Maroda, said Mewat never had any riots, which erupted due to the ignorance of some people, and tarnished the image of the area.

"Even today the world gives the example of Mewat's Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. Let's take forward this new beginning together so that there is no problem in future. We have to go from village to village and remove the fear prevailing in the hearts and minds of the villagers," Swami said.

Mufti Maulana Rafiq Ahmed of Darul Uloom Hussainiya Madrasa, Mandikheda, claimed there is no mention of violence anywhere in Gita and Quran, only of love and brotherhood.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar Vats said the police are on the heels of the culprits.

Former Minister Chaudhary Azad Mohammad said that a campaign to open 100 per cent shops at Barkali Chowk is still on. PTI COR VN VN