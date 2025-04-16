Haryana: YouTuber allegedly murders husband with help of friend, dumps body in drain

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old YouTuber allegedly murdered her husband with the help of a male friend, also a content creator, after he objected to their "intimacy" and her social media activities. The duo carried the body on a motorcycle and dumped it in a drain in Haryana's Bhiwani, where it was found three days later, police said on Wednesday.

"Both the accused -- Ravina and Suresh -- have been arrested and further investigations are on," the Station House Officer of Sadar Bhiwani, Inspector Narender, said.

The police said that they found CCTV footage where the two accused were seen riding a motorcycle purportedly carrying the body on a deserted road road late in the night.

The victim, identified as Praveen (32), was murdered on March 25 after he had an argument with his wife Ravina in Suresh's presence at their home. "Ravina used her dupatta to strangle Praveen and he was also hit on the head by the two accused," the SHO said.

The woman returned to her home after the two threw the body in a drain.

Concerned about Praveen's whereabouts, his family filed a complaint with the Bhiwani police on March 26.

A police official from Bhiwani said the couple got married eight years ago and have a six-year-old son.

It is claimed that arguments used to break out frequently between Ravina and Praveen, who objected to her posting videos on social media and devoting a lot of her time to such activities, the official said.

The police said during the past few months their marriage had become strained over Ravina's "intimacy" with Suresh, whom she met on Instagram nearly two years ago.

Ravina and Suresh, also a content creator and hailing from Hisar, made videos together.

SHO Narender said that the couple's son was sleeping at home at the time of the incident.

Ravina, who has over 34,000 followers on Instagram and over 5,000 on her YouTube channel, is a resident of a village in Rewari district and had married Praveen, who hails from a village in Bhiwani, in 2017.

Ravina's social media commitments also involved her going out of home frequently, the police said.

Praveen was working as a driver and a labourer at a sand and gravel shop in Bhiwani, the police said.

The police claimed that during interrogation the accused woman confessed to committing the crime with her friend.