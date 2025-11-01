Haryana's development journey driven by citizens' hardwork: Guv on 60th statehood day

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Haryana has achieved significant progress in healthcare, education, industrial development, investment, infrastructure, and law and order, Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh said on Saturday, as the state celebrated its 60th foundation day.

Addressing the state-level function in Panchkula he said the state government, working on the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has met the expectations of every section of society.

"This is the roadmap to realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Haryana'," Ghosh said.

Haryana was carved out as a separate state on November 1, 1966.

The governor, along with his wife Mitra Ghosh and Chief Minister Saini, inaugurated an exhibition showcasing Haryana's rich culture and heritage before the event.

Appreciating the exhibition and cultural performances depicting Haryana's heritage, he said that these presentations clearly reflect that the future of the state's culture and legacy is indeed bright.

Ghosh noted that since its formation, Haryana has been on the path of rapid growth and prosperity, achieving remarkable milestones in every sector. This progress, a 59-year-old development journey, he added, has been driven by the hard work, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit of its people.

Despite comprising only 1.34 per cent of the country's area and 2.09 per cent of its population, the state contributes 3.6 per cent to the national GDP, he said.

The state's per capita income, which was Rs 343 in 1966, has now risen to around Rs 3.53 lakh -- the highest among large states. Its exports have increased from Rs 4.5 crore in 1966 to over Rs 2.75 lakh crore, while Haryana also ranks among the leading states in per capita GST collection, Ghosh further said.

He said Haryana is the first state to procure 24 crops at minimum support price (MSP) and offers the highest sugarcane price in the country at Rs 415 per quintal. It also provides a monthly social security pension of Rs 3,200 – which is also the highest in India, he added.

Every district of Haryana is connected by national highways, and by granting 50 per cent representation to women in Panchayati Raj institutions, the state has set an example for the nation, he said.

The governor lauded the initiatives taken under Saini’s leadership for the welfare of women, children, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes.

He called upon people to uphold the ideals of equality, justice, and fraternity through collective efforts and to take Haryana's progress to greater heights.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Saini honoured the governor by presenting him with a traditional 'pagdi', a memento symbolising the state's progress in agriculture, sports, and women's empowerment, and a shawl. PTI SUN OZ OZ