Haryana's education system being strengthened, will fully implement new NEP this year: CM

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, the education system in the state is being strengthened.

The state government is committed to making Haryana a leading state in the field of education, he said, adding that the goal has been set to fully implement the new National Education Policy in the state by this year.

Ten new Industrial Model Townships will be established in the state, which will provide employment opportunities to lakhs of youth.

In the past over 10, 1.80 lakh youth have been given the government jobs purely on merit, Saini said.

The CM was addressing a gathering as the chief guest at the programme organized on the occasion of the 75th foundation year of "Saini Shikshan Sansthan (Saini Education Society)" in Rohtak.

He congratulated and extended best wishes to the institution for its commendable contribution in the field of education with a spirit of dedication.

Saini said the institution has completed a glorious 75 years of spreading the light of education in society. On May 10, 1941, in a chaupal (community courtyard) of Rohtak, the institution started with Saini Primary School and, following the message of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule that "work is worship," after 75 years today, the Society has grown by leaps and bounds, he said.

Saini said that under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, enrolment of all children in schools has been ensured in the state.

Digital education, smart classrooms, tablet distribution and e-learning have been promoted in schools. Putting into practice the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign, facilities like safe transport for girl students, scholarships and sanitation have been increased.

Establishment of model schools in every block, imparting education in AI, coding, and digital skills to children, linking skill development programmes from school level, and promoting research and innovation in higher education are being done, he said.

Saini added that Atal Tinkering Labs have been set up in all 22 districts of the state.

To promote digital education, 5 lakh tablets have been distributed to students of classes 10 to 12, digital boards installed in about 40,000 classrooms, and 1,201 Information and Communication Technology labs established.

To strengthen the foundation of children, a Functional Literacy and Numeracy programme has been launched for Classes 1-3.

Through the National Skills Qualification Framework in schools itself, arrangements have been made to make children proficient in various skills. So far, this system has been implemented in 1,001 schools.

The state has established 1,420 Government Model Sanskriti Primary Schools. 218 Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools have also been set up. Under the PM Shri School Scheme, 250 PM Shri Schools have been opened in the state, the CM said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, CM Saini inaugurated the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shiksha Sadan and laid the foundation stone of the new building of Saini Public School.

He said, "Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the pioneer of social revolution, and India's first woman teacher Savitribai Phule, are the jewels of the Saini community. They worked in the field of women's education and struggled lifelong for the upliftment of weaker sections.

They continuously raised their voice for the education of girls, widow remarriage, and the upliftment of deprived sections".

Saini said that following the path shown by great personalities like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the government is working with the spirit of "Haryana Ek ' Haryanvi Ek".

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule had said that only education can uplift a person and society. Along with his wife Savitribai Phule, he opened India's first girls' school in Pune. The lamp of education instilled self-confidence among women, backward and deprived sections, he said.