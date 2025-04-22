Haryana's first 'Balika Panchayat' formed in Fatehabad's Barseen village

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) In an initiative to empower young girls, Haryana's first 'Balika Panchayat' has been constituted in Fatehabad's Barseen village by the Zila Parishad.

The panchayat was formed through a formal voting process in which girls aged 11 to 18 and young women from 18 to 21 actively participated and were elected to various posts, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

The statement quoting a government spokesperson stated that the programme was held in Fatehabad district, where Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kaur was the chief guest. She distributed certificates to the newly elected Sarpanch and Panch members of the Balika Panchayat.

"The Balika Panchayat aims to raise awareness among girls and women about their rights, issues related to women's safety, nutrition, and sanitation. While these panchayats will not hold constitutional or financial authority, they will be allowed to participate in Gram Sabha meetings and present their suggestions," it said.

The spokesperson informed that the Balika Panchayat in Barseen village has been constituted as a pilot project. Following its success, similar panchayats will be established in every village of the district to promote the welfare and participation of girls.

The key objectives of forming these panchayats also include supporting the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign and fostering gender equality, the spokesperson said.

The Balika Panchayat will focus on vital areas such as education, health, safety, sanitation, and gender equality. It will work in coordination with the Gram Panchayat and take part in its proceedings.

Members of the Balika Panchayat will also be provided training in governance, leadership, and social development, the spokesperson said.