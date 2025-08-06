Haryana's Labour Dept to set up help desks to facilitate workers

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Haryana Labour Department will soon set up help desks at the block level, where workers will be able to register themselves and avail the benefits of various schemes of the central and state governments.

"I want to bring about a complete transformation in the functioning of the Labour Department, and by adopting transparency, implement innovative working systems for the upliftment of labourers so that the benefits of central and state government schemes can reach the actual beneficiaries," Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij said here on Wednesday.

He was presiding over a meeting with officers of the Labour Department. On the occasion, Principal Secretary of the Labour Department, Rajeev Ranjan was also present, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Vij told the Labour Department officers that short/capsule courses should be conducted to upgrade the working capacity of labourers, so that they can improve and perform better in their fields.

He directed the officials that such short courses should be of three to six months' duration so that labourers do not face difficulty in earning their livelihood while undergoing training.

These short courses should also have proper certification, he said.

"I want that skill development of labourers should take place so that their standard of living can be elevated," he said.

"I want that skill development of labourers should take place so that their standard of living can be elevated," he said.

Vij said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, and for this, the skill development of labourers/workers is very important, as they play a significant role in nation building.