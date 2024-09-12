Haryana’s path to progress: A decade of rebuilding after systemic exclusion and lawlessness

New Delhi: Haryana has seen significant continuous progress over the past decade, but there was a time during the Congress regime when the state was infamous for various negative reasons. Under Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s leadership, the government was perceived to favour a specific community, unsafe for women, and prevalent rule of lawlessness and fear.

Employment during Congress rule

At that time, jobs, in the state, were often given to those who could pay the highest bribes to the ‘system’. The practice of 'kharchi-parchi' (bribery) became very common, allowing one community to dominate, while others were systematically excluded from representation and support.

Lawlessness and fear

The privileged community was given so much freedom under the Hooda government that no crime committed by them was registered or acted upon. This leniency led to increased lawlessness. Other communities lived in constant fear, powerless to seek justice or protection from the authorities, as this group used to heavily influence the administration and police.

This bias pushed people from marginalized communities into poverty and despair, with no hope of justice or protection.

The insecure, law and order, environment made life particularly difficult for the daughters and sisters of Haryana, who were forced to remain indoors due to the prevailing violence and oppression. The lack of security deprived them of freedom and opportunities.

Systemic exclusion from the system

The Hooda government was accused of catering and listening to just one community, sidelining the others. This led to a situation where the privileged group could demand anything, and others had no choice but to comply out of fear.

It was alleged that communities outside this privileged group were systematically excluded from the system. Jobs were often predetermined in favour of the dominant group, denying others fair and equal chances.

The government seemed to be controlled by this community, leaving no representation for others and creating an environment filled with fear.

Political analysts critical of the Hooda administration are of the view that it only listened to one community, fostering a 'goonda raj' where the privileged group could do whatever they wanted, and others had to comply out of fear. This era deeply damaged the state's social structure, as most of society was marginalized.