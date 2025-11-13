Haryana's PWD will set up vigilance cell to probe complaints about quality of works: Minister

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Haryana minister Ranbir Gangwa has said that the Public Works Department (PWD) will soon establish a Vigilance Cell which will investigate complaints related to the quality of road works, building constructions and other departmental projects.

In cases where irregularities are found, both legal and departmental actions will be ensured against those responsible, the Public Works and Public Health Engineering Minister said.

He further directed all superintending engineers and executive engineers to inspect the quality of 18 roads every month and send detailed reports to him.

Gangwa chaired a departmental review meeting at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here, an official statement said here on Thursday.

During the meeting, district-wise progress reports and the status of road construction works were discussed in detail.

The minister directed officials to immediately hand over completed building projects to the concerned departments.

He emphasised that tenders related to road and building works must undergo mandatory scrutiny to ensure there is no compromise on quality.

"Whenever a road construction project is underway, the sub-divisional officers and junior engineers must remain present in the field and conduct regular inspections. If negligence is observed or complaints are received from the public, immediate action must be taken and a report submitted," he said.

"Every officer has a responsibility to meet public expectations," said Gangwa, adding, "The days of delaying work by keeping files pending are over. The public now demands accountability, and we must deliver. I will personally monitor the progress." Gangwa said that fog engulfs many parts with the winter season approaching, and, therefore, road safety must be given top priority.

He directed officials to paint white road markings, install reflectors and put up warning signboards immediately.

"Visibility decreases during winters, making this the most accident-prone time. Small preventive steps can save many lives," he said.

"Roads are not only a means of travel but also a promise of safety," he said.