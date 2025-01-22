Haryana's tableau at R-Day parade to showcase divine view of state's prosperity, heritage

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Haryana's tableau at this year's Republic Day celebrations will showcase the divine depiction of the state's prosperity, heritage and development, an official statement said.

The tableau will highlight Haryana's rich cultural heritage through the portrayal of the Bhagwad Gita's divine message delivered by Lord Shri Krishna to Arjuna in Kurukshetra, it said.

It will also offer a glimpse of a modern Haryana, a sports powerhouse, reflecting the state's continuous development in technology and innovation alongside the stellar achievements of its athletes, it said.

The theme of Haryana's tableau this year is 'Samridh Haryana-Virasat Aur Vikas'. Its construction has been completed at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp of the Ministry of Defence, government of India. Previous Haryana tableau featured themes such as 'Khelo Mai Number One - Haryana' in 2022, 'International Gita Mahotsav' in 2023 and 'Mera Parivar-Meri Pehchan' in 2024.

Sharing this information, Haryana's Director General of the Department of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture, K M Pandurang, while showing the state's tableau to the media at the Rashtriya Rangshala camp, explained that its front part portrays Lord Krishna delivering the message of Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna before the Mahabharata war at the sacred Jyotisar Tirtha in Kurukshetra.

This divine message, imparted by Lord Krishna to humanity through Arjuna, stands as a testament to Haryana's enduring contribution to India's spiritual and cultural heritage, he said.

He said the middle section of the tableau features a craft cart inspired by the Surajkund Mela, showcasing Haryana's rich art and handicrafts. Behind the craft cart, a 'Haryanvi Tau' is depicted working on a laptop, symbolising how Haryana's farmers are utilising information technology to enhance their daily lives and farming practices.

In the tableau, two schoolgirls in uniform represent Haryana's commitment to women empowerment and gender equality, reflecting the impact of programmes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, he said.

Pandurang said the rear section of the tableau depicts a blend of skyscrapers, modernisation and urbanisation in Gurugram. This part highlights how Haryana has emerged as a leading state in technology, innovation and technical advancements. The modernisation of Gurugram through the PPP model, along with its status as a leader in software exports, symbolises the identity of a new and prosperous Haryana, he said.

He explained that the final section of the tableau features Olympian athletes from Haryana standing proudly on a skyscraper, symbolising the state's remarkable sports achievements.

Haryana is renowned as a sports powerhouse, contributing more than 30 per cent of India's medals in international competitions, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, despite comprising only 2 per cent of the nation's population and 1.34 per cent of its geographical area. This year, Haryana's athletes won 16 Olympics and Paralympics medals, further solidifying its identity as a sports hub, the statement said.