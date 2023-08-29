Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8%, state assembly told

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Unemployment rate in the state was recorded to be 8.8 per cent till March quarter and the government has been taking steps to provide employment to the youth, state assembly was told Tuesday.

Nearly 1.69 lakh youths on average were enrolled every year across several employment exchanges in the state during 2015-2022, the government told the state assembly through a written reply.

Independent MLA Balraj Kundu had sought to know the total number of youths who had enrolled as unemployed in the district employment offices in the last eight years, unemployment rate in state, and the number of youths who committed suicide due to unemployment since 2014.

Based on the quarterly bulletin (January-March 2023) of Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, the unemployment rate of Haryana is 8.8 percent, the assembly was informed in the reply.

According to the report received from employment exchanges, as on July 31 this year, 1,03,265 graduates, 29,998 postgraduates, and 21,569 professional degree holders had enrolled themselves as unemployed.

As reported by the Haryana Police Director General, 12 people committed suicide due to unemployment, the government said.

In response to a question raised by MLA Rakesh Daultabad during the Question Hour, the state assembly was informed that 129 posts of Civil Judges (Junior Division) were vacant at the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch).

At present, the state requires 68 officers in higher judiciary in Haryana Superior Judicial Service, out of which 39 posts are to be filled by promotion and the rest to be filled by way of direct recruitment, it said.

The matter regarding filling up of 29 vacancies (under direct quota) in Haryana Superior Judiciary is under consideration of the high court, it said.

Meanwhile, on a question raised by Kundu, the government said it is actively promoting 'Ease of Doing Business,' hiring youths through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, and holding the Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Utthan Melas to help people get jobs.

From April 1, 2015 till August 2023, Haryana Public Service Commission recommended 4,595 candidates for Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts in the state government.

Similarly, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has recommended 97,751 candidates during 2014-till date, it said.

Kundu also sought to know whether it is a fact that approximately 2 lakh permanent posts were lying vacant in all the departments of the state.

In response, he was informed that the vacancy position of permanent posts is a "dynamic figure" that keeps changing, and at present, 2,02,576 permanent posts were vacant across state departments.

In order to make recruitment against permanent posts, HPSC and HSSSC are regularly advertising posts on the basis of requisition sent by various departments or boards and corporations, government said.

Recruitment process for more than 55,000 posts is underway, the Assembly was informed.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said more than 12,000 cases of power theft were registered from April 1, 2019 till date.

He said the number of theft cases registered during the period in Nuh, Punhana, Firozpur Jhirka, Hathin and Sohna constituencies of Nuh were 2,799, 3,535, 4,182, 23 and 2,177. PTI SUN VN VN