Haryana's women have earned recognition across country: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Saturday said the women of the state have earned great recognition across the country through their hard work and talent.

Thousands of self-help groups (SHGs) in Haryana have become the strongest pillars of a self-reliant nation, Saini said while addressing a gathering of women at the SHG Conference held in Panchkula.

He said that Self-Help Groups are the pioneers of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and are its real face.

When a woman of a village starts work with a sewing machine, or when a young girl begins dairy or handicraft activities, she doesn't just create livelihood for her family, she shapes the future of the society, he said.

Saini said that the state government has empowered more than 65,000 SHGs so far.

Lakhs of women associated with these groups are earning respect and recognition in society through their hard work, he said, according to an official statement.

The groups have been provided complete support for bank loans, training, marketing and branding, so that they become self-reliant not only in production but also in sales.

Women of the state are demonstrating their skills through 'papad', pickles, handicraft and dairy products. Along with this, they are efficiently participating in organic farming, digital services and even small-scale industries. They are now moving ahead in fields like digital payments, e-commerce and online marketing as well, he said.

Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has appreciated the work of SHGs.

On July 28, 2024, in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, he mentioned the handloom industry of the Rohtak district and praised the hard work and skills of the women involved.

More than 250 women in Rohtak are engaged in block printing and dyeing work. They received training after joining SHGs.

He said that women are supporting indigenous products through activities like animal husbandry, horticulture, fisheries, beauty parlours, grocery shops and canteens.

Meanwhile, at another event, Saini said that the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is not just a slogan, but a resolve to make India a leading economic power in the 21st century. The chief minister was addressing the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Conference held in Panchkula.

Speaking on the agriculture sector, he said that Haryana has played a leading role in making the country self-reliant in food grain production, and the state is now promoting diversification and the production of pulses and oilseeds.