Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi passes away

Hisar: Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi died on Tuesday morning following an illness, according to hospital sources. He was 33.

The singer, who lived in Hisar's Azad Nagar area, was under treatment for jaundice at a private hospital here for the past 10 days.

His last rites will be performed at his native village Rawatsar Kheda in Rajasthan.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his condolences over the demise of the singer.

In a tweet, Khattar said Punjabi's passing away was "an irreparable loss to the Haryana music industry".

प्रसिद्ध हरियाणवी गायक एवं संगीत निर्माता राजू पंजाबी जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। उनका जाना हरियाणा म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें तथा उनके परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 22, 2023

As soon as the news of his death was received, Punjabi's relatives and fans started reaching Hisar.

Punjabi, a familiar face across Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, was popular for songs such as "Solid Body", "Sandal", "Tu Cheez Lajwab", and "Desi-Desi".

He started his career by singing religious songs and rose to fame in 2013 with his song "Yaar Dobara Nahi Milen". Punjabi's last song "Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Achha Laga Tha" was released on August 12.