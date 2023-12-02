Has the Afghanistan embassy reopened in Delhi?

New Delhi: The Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi has officially reopened by the acting Consul General of Afghanistan in Mumbai, Sayed Mohammad Ibrahimkhil, and the Consul General of Afghanistan in Hyderabad, Zakia Wardak who have shifted to the New Delhi Afghan embassy.

The decision to resume consulate services in the capital New Delhi comes in response to requests from the Indian government, as revealed by Ibrahimkhil in an interview with ToloNews.

During discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi Afghan officials emphasized that assurances were provided, assuring that the embassy in New Delhi would not be shuttered. Consequently, the responsibility for consulate services was transferred to the Afghan consuls.

The initial closure announcement had cited "persistent challenges from the Indian government" as the driving force behind the decision. However, the recent development, marked by the consuls' resumption of duties, suggests a diplomatic breakthrough.

Tolo news reported that Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the interim Taliban government, acknowledged progress in addressing the embassy's issues, indicating that the Foreign Ministry would disclose further details at an appropriate time.

Former Afghan diplomats view the embassy's reopening as a positive step, anticipating a positive impact on addressing the challenges faced by Afghans in India.

Aziz Maarij, a former diplomat, told the news agency the importance of maintaining a relationship between India and Afghanistan to address regional issues, benefit Afghan refugees, and support Afghan traders.

The embassy's reopening aligns with Afghanistan's efforts to maintain diplomatic ties, as underscored by Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who confirmed the continued activity of Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, India maintains a low-profile embassy in Kabul, opting not to appoint an ambassador and senior staff. This strategic decision reflects India's commitment to working for the Afghan people rather than aligning with the interim government.

The interim Afghan government in June 2023, urged India to activate its embassy in Afghanistan, accompanied by assurances of the safety of Indian representation and staff within the country.