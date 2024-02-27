Hash oil, other drugs valued at Rs 1.8 crore seized by Thane police; 5 held

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) The Thane police have seized hash oil and other banned drugs valued at more than Rs 1.8 crore and arrested five persons in this connection over the last 20 days, officials said on Tuesday.

Hash oil, also known as cannabis oil, is a concentrated cannabis extract that can be smoked, vaped, eaten or rubbed on to the skin.

The crime branch initially caught Rushabh Sanjay Bhalerao (28) on February 7 at Wagle Estate in Thane city of Maharashtra with hash oil and other drugs valued at more than Rs 31 lakh, police said.

Following his interrogation, the police nabbed Abhijit Avinash Bhoir (29), from Khardi in Shahapur, and Parag Narayan Revandkar (31), from Dombivli in Thane district, on February 20 and seized charas, ganja and other items of Rs 1,46,160, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil told reporters.

In the anti-drug operation continued further, the police on February 23 caught Raju Haribhau Jadhav (40) and Mama @ Surendra Baburao Ahire (54) from Manmad in Nashik.

They seized 1.38 kg of hash oil valued at Rs 1.38 crore from Jadhav and 127 gm of charas (hash oil) of Rs 12,70,000 from Ahire, the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the source of the hash oil and its intended purchasers, the police said. PTI COR GK