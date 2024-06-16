Hashim Baba gang member held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A member of the Hashim Baba gang, who was allegedly conducting reconnaissance on two businessmen in east Delhi's Shahdara area, was arrested, police said on Sunday.

A pistol with four live cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused, they said. According to the police, Salim (30) was conducting this reconnaissance on the Trans Yamuna Area-based businessmen on the direction of Rashid Cablewala, a fugitive member of the gang currently based in Thailand.

Salim was in regular contact with Hashim Baba and Rashid through messaging applications and travelled to Thailand in February to meet the latter, they said.

"Information was received Salim, a resident of Welcome area, would be at Babarpur bus terminal to meet someone and will be carrying a weapon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Amit Kaushik said.

Acting on the information, a police team laid a trap and apprehended Salim, DCP Kaushik said.

During a search, details including the location, address and photo of the two businessmen were recovered from Salim's possession, the police said.

"On interrogation, he disclosed that he was conducting the reconnaissance on these businessmen on the directions of Rashid Cablewala," the DCP said. PTI BM BHJ BHJ