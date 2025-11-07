Hashish valued at Rs 12 lakh seized in Palghar district, one held

Palghar, Nov 7 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have seized hashish valued at Rs 12 lakh and arrested one person in connection with the seizure, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a man, who identified himself as Simon Jetya Valvi, on a motorcycle near the Chikhla beach around 4 am on Thursday, he said.

A search of the two-wheeler led to the recovery of 600 grams of hashish, a recreational drug, worth nearly Rs 12 lakh.

A case has been registered against the man at the Gholwad police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“This operation reflects our continued focus on dismantling illegal drug networks in Palghar district. All police station in-charges and the local crime branch have been instructed to take strict action against those involved in narcotics trade and other unlawful activities,” said Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

He added that the district police are also maintaining a close watch on coastal and border areas, which are often used as transit points for narcotics movement. PTI COR NR