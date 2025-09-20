Hashish worth Rs 1.1 cr seized in Thane district; one held

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) A 29-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of more than 1 kg of hashish worth Rs 1.1 crore in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics squad laid a trap on the Shilphata-Mumbra Road on September 14 and intercepted the accused, Masud Badbuddin Ainarkar, senior inspector Rahul Maske said.

He said Ainarkar, a native of Ratnagiri, was found with the contraband, allegedly meant for sale.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and he has been remanded in police custody till September 23, he said.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the hashish may have been smuggled from abroad. The accused is being interrogated to determine the source and intended distribution network," the official added. PTI COR ARU