Hashish worth Rs 5 crore seized in Thane; one held

Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city seized hashish worth Rs 5 crore and arrested a 38-year-old man, who allegedly has links to drug peddlers in Nepal, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap in the Majiwada area on Saturday and spotted the accused, Shanwar Anwar Ali, moving about suspiciously, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said.

The team recovered 5.05 kg of high-quality hashish, worth Rs 5 crore, from his possession, he said.

Jadhav said the police are probing into inputs that Ali, a native of Khidirpore, Kolkata, may have links to drug peddlers in Nepal.

"We are investigating the source of the contraband and the accused's intended customers, he said, adding that Ali has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The operation was part of an intensified crackdown on drug dealers targeting youth in the city, he said. PTI COR ARU