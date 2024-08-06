Hasina in shock, govt giving her time before speaking to her: Jaishankar at all-party meet

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told an all-party meeting on Tuesday that Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina, who has arrived in India after quitting as prime minister following extraordinary protests in the neighbouring country against her rule, was in shock at the turn of events, sources said.

The government is giving her time to recover, before enquiring about her future plans, Jaishankar said, briefing political leaders in the Parliament House.

The minister said India has spoken to the Bangladesh Army chief to ensure the safety of more than 10,000 Indian students in that country and also taken up the issue of attacks on Hindu minorities, according to a couple of leaders who attended the meeting.

Replying to questions from various leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar did not outright rule out the role of foreign countries in the unrest in Bangladesh, but emphasised that the situation is too fluid and that the government has been keeping a watch on the evolving scenario, they said.

Gandhi had asked if foreign governments might be involved in fuelling the crisis in Bangladesh. He had also enquired about the immediate and long-term strategy to deal with the situation, the sources said, adding that questions regarding Hasina's future role in her country's politics were asked as well.

The minister, however, was at pains to explain that Bangladesh is in a state of flux and its situation is far from stable, suggesting that it is too early for him to be categorical about a lot of issues.

Hasina has arrived in India along with some close relatives, he said, adding that the national security adviser is taking appropriate measures for their security.

An opposition leader, who attended the meeting, said a reference was made about the instability in the neighbourhood, not in the least following the toppling of the Hasina government, which was seen as India's most dependable ally.

"We suggested to the government to plan accordingly and enhance the security on borders as well," he said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay told the meeting that the West Bengal government should be kept in the loop over the developments in Bangladesh, as he noted that it has not been contacted so far.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien, who was not at the meeting, later told reporters that being a state contiguous to Bangladesh, West Bengal is likely to be most impacted by any crisis there.

Noting that Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening, Jaishankar said she is in a state of shock and the government is giving her time to recover before it speaks to her over various issues, including her future plans, the sources said.

Several leaders, including Gandhi, conveyed their full cooperation to the government on the issue.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V Vijaysai Reddy said his party supports the government in the interest of the country.

Jaishankar said Indians living in Bangladesh are not in any immediate danger and the government is helping them.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti, who was at the meeting, said concerns were raised about Indians in Bangladesh and the government was asked to secure the borders to ensure that India is not affected adversely by the unrest in the neighbouring country.

A leader said at the meeting that the government should take care to ensure that social media platforms are not used to spread rumours and mischiefs.

"Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting.

The all-party meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister J P Nadda, Janata Dal (United) leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan", Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, Gandhi, Bandyopadhyay, DMK leader T R Baalu, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule, among others.

Only the leaders major parties were invited to the meeting and the decision to exclude the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has 13 MPs, drew protest from its leaders.

Ahead of the meeting, Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had said the rulers in India should learn lessons from the developments in Bangladesh.

"When democracy faces a danger and those in power become dictators wearing the mask of democracy, the people of the country tolerate them for a while and then there is anarchy," Raut said. However, another opposition leader, Manoj Jha of the RJD, said such radical comments should be avoided. PTI PK KND SKU KR RC