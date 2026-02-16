Hasty grant of minority educational institution status post Ajit Pawar's death? Fadnavis orders stay

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a stay on the minority educational institution status granted to 75 schools following reports that the approvals were issued in the immediate aftermath of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's demise, officials said on Monday.

Separately, Deputy CM and Minority Development Minister Sunetra Pawar directed officials to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged irregular grant of minority certificates and to initiate strict action if any wrongdoing is established.

According to officials, 75 institutions were granted minority status between January 28 and February 2. The first certificate was reportedly issued at 3.09 pm on January 28, the day Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash. Seven institutions received approvals that day, with the total rising to 75 over the next three days.

The late Ajit Pawar was handling the Minority Development Department at the time. The department is now under Sunetra Pawar, who was recently sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

Sources in the government said the Chief Minister has directed that all approvals, grants, and certifications issued during the period be put on hold pending a comprehensive review.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered to ascertain how the files were processed, whether due procedure was followed and whether any earlier suspension on issuing minority certificates had been formally lifted.

A senior official said the chief minister has sought a comprehensive report on the entire sequence of events.

"If any irregularity or procedural lapse is found, stern action will be taken against those responsible," he said.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar said that granting a stay on the minority status of educational institutes is not sufficient, calling for strict action against those responsible.

He demanded an investigation, claiming that officials exploited the absence of Ajit Pawar to push the decisions.

Rohit, in an X post, alleged that some officials in Mantralaya took bribes of around Rs 25 lakh per certificate while issuing minority status approvals.

Calling it a matter affecting the government's credibility and reputation, Rohit urged the government to conduct a detailed inquiry and take stringent action against the officials involved in the alleged conspiracy.

The issue surfaced after reports indicated that several approvals were issued after regular office hours and that multiple institutions belonging to the same educational groups were granted minority status in a day.

State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan termed the episode "deeply disturbing" and called for accountability, including a high-level inquiry and a CID probe.

"Granting minority status to 75 institutions within such a short span raises serious questions. The entire process must be examined thoroughly. If any irregularity is found, strict action should be taken against the officials responsible, and a CID probe must be conducted," Khan said.

He added that the Commission would seek detailed records of the approvals and review similar cases across the state to ensure that the process is not misused. He also demanded that criminal cases be registered against officials found responsible and said the Commission would initiate a review of over 8,500 minority institutions across Maharashtra.

Khan further said that the minority status granted to two schools in the Akola district had already been cancelled after irregularities were detected.

A minority status allows educational institutions certain exemptions from provisions of the Right to Education Act, including the 25 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, and provides greater administrative autonomy in appointments and internal management, making it a significant regulatory benefit.

Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar said the Minority Development Department should function in a transparent and people-oriented manner.

"If certificates have been issued in the wrong way, the matter must be investigated in depth and responsibility fixed," she said.

She stated that the state government is committed to the social, economic, educational and cultural upliftment of minority communities.

The Deputy CM added that schemes under the department should be implemented effectively in line with the policy framework laid down after the Sachar Committee recommendations.

She directed officials to ensure effective implementation of educational scholarships, hostels, loan schemes of the Maulana Azad Minorities Economic Development Corporation, Jain Economic Development Corporation schemes, self-help groups, skill development programmes, and infrastructure projects.

Sunetra Pawar said the education loan limit under the Maulana Azad Corporation has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and asked officials to ensure the benefits reach genuinely needy applicants.

She also said the grant under the Dr Zakir Hussain Madrasa Modernisation Scheme has been raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and emphasised transparent selection of eligible institutions, according to a release.

The Deputy CM instructed that hostels for minority students be completed and made operational immediately, and that funds allocated for development works in minority-dominated areas be distributed equitably while maintaining quality standards.

Referring to administrative vacancies, she directed that vacant posts in the Waqf Board, Waqf Tribunal, and Haj Committee be filled on priority. She also asked officials to strengthen the newly established Minority Commissionerate at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by providing adequate staff.

Noting the high unemployment rate among minority youth, she called for large-scale skill development initiatives to improve employability and directed regular monitoring of the 'MRTI' (Minority Research and Training Institute).

The Deputy CM also asked officials to expedite administrative procedures for the proposed "Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji 350th Shaheedi Samagam" event at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. PTI ND MR NSK