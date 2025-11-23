Hasty SIR implementation reminiscent of demonetisation, Covid lockdown: Cong after BLO deaths

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Attacking the BJP over the death of some Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in various states, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the workload is forcing BLOs and polling officers to commit suicide, and claimed that the "hasty" implementation of SIR is reminiscent of demonetisation and the COVID-19 lockdown.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP's "vote chori" has now taken a deadly turn.

Kharge shared on X a media report which claimed that in 19 days, there have been deaths of 16 BLOs during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The workload is forcing BLOs and polling officers to commit suicide, the Congress chief said.

"My deepest condolences to every family who has lost a loved one. Based on ground reality, this number is far higher than reported, which is extremely worrying. Who will provide justice to these families?" Kharge said in his post in Hindi.

"The BJP is busy enjoying the fruits of stolen power, while the Election Commission is watching as a mute spectator," he charged.

"The hasty, unplanned forced implementation of SIR is reminiscent of demonetization and the COVID-19 lockdown," Kharge claimed.

The BJP's hunger for power is driving institutions to force suicides, shredding of the Constitution, and weakening of democracy through misuse of power, he alleged.

"Enough is enough! If we still don't wake up, no one can save the last pillars of democracy from collapsing. Those who remain silent on SIR and vote theft are responsible for the deaths of these innocent BLOs. Raise your voice, save democracy!" Kharge said.

A woman working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in West Bengal's Nadia district was found hanging at her residence on Saturday, with her family members claiming that she was under considerable SIR work-related stress and died by suicide, police said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the BLO's death and said this has become "truly alarming now".

In a "suicide note" shared by the CM, the deceased held the ECI responsible for this consequence. Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha, however, claimed that the suicide note is 'fake'.

Also, two teachers-cum-BLOs tasked with conducting voter list survey for SIR died of "illness" in Raisen and Damoh districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, officials said.