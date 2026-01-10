Hate crimes against minorities unacceptable, blot on humanity: PDP leader

Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para on Saturday said the hate crimes against minorities whether in Bangladesh, Pakistan or India were unacceptable and the biggest blot on humanity.

The PDP leader said Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and co-existence has been India's strength, and it should survive in the sub-continent, especially in our country "and we should build on that".

Whether the politics of hate is in India, Bangladesh or Pakistan, it is wrong, he said.

"The hate crimes against minorities, which are increasing in the sub-continent, are unacceptable. We strongly condemn it," Para, the MLA from south Kashmir's Pulwama, told reporters here when asked about the killing of a Hindu farmer in Pakistan.

"India was a model state for the rest of the world that how Hindus and Muslims have co-existed in this country for years, it was a model state for even the west. So, somewhere India should a message to Bangladesh or other neighbouring countries like Afghanistan or Pakistan.

"These countries should get a lesson from here on how to deal and handle the minorities and how the atmosphere of harmony and co-existence should prevail. The hate crimes in Bangladesh, Pakistan or our country are the biggest blot on humanity," he added.

To a question about the closure of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in the Reasi district of J-K, Para said it was unfortunate that admissions of meritorious students were cancelled because some BJP leaders protested.

"This is for the first time in the country we are seeing that admissions are being cancelled in the name of Muslims, or for having association with a specific religion. If this continues, where will it end?" he asked.

Asserting that there were 24 crore Muslims in India, the Pulwama MLA asked would the same approach be adopted with them and the admissions and jobs of their children as well.

"This politics of hatred is a big question mark for the BJP and also for the Government of India that how do they want the co-existence of India to be taken in the future and if people will not co-exist together, study or work together, then how will they run the country," he said.

He said the action was a "danger" to Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and co-existence.

"I think the government needs to think, apply its mind, reconsider its decision and the admissions of all Muslim students should be restored. The affiliation of the college should be restored. This is the most unfortunate and wrong decision that has been taken by the BJP government in the current times," he added.

On the upcoming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the MLA said his party would raise several important issues about budget, unemployment, reservation, and the issue of daily wagers.

"We will also talk about land regularisation issue which we had raised in the last session as well. We will try our level best to raise all these issues and basic issues like water supply, roads, electricity, about smart metering. We will talk vociferously about all these issues in the assembly session," he said.

In response to a question about Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcoming the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and having said that it greatly harmed JK, Para said all decisions that support peace in the Union Territory and between India and Pakistan should be taken. PTI SSB NB NB