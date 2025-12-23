'Hate Speech' Bill: K'taka BJP chief calls govt's move 'anti-democratic', seeks Guv's intervention

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Dec 23 (PTI) Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka over the "hate speech" Bill, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday accused it of "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional" move.

He said a delegation of BJP leaders will meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot next week seeking his intervention over the matter.

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill has been passed by both houses of the state legislature, amid BJP and JD(S)' strong opposition, during the winter session in Belagavi that concluded on December 19. It will now be sent to the Governor for his assent, for the Bill to become law.

"In 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed a state of emergency in the country and brought dark days. People have not forgotten that. The Congress government is creating a similar situation in the state through this bill," Vijayendra said.

Addressing a protest meeting held in his Shikaripura constituency here, against the Bill, he said, "Through this Bill the Congress government has taken an anti-democratic and anti-constitutional step." Stating that the BJP is protesting across the state against the "unconstitutional and corrupt" Congress government, the party chief said, "the Siddaramaiah government has not been able to do anything against the traitors who shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans on the Vidhana Soudha premises. This Congress government is tolerating such anti-nationals." "Under this Congress government, FIRs were registered against those who said Bharat Mata Ki Jai in Karnataka. It is working to silence the voices of Hindu activists. Hindus are being insulted," he claimed.

Stating that FIRs will be registered against those who try to expose this "corrupt, anti-poor" Congress government, and against those who call it "unfit", Vijayendra said, "this government is trying to supress the voice of the media (with this Bill)." They are also trying to suppress the voice of the opposition parties, he said, adding that "next week, opposition leaders, myself, BJP MLAs, and MLCs are going to meet the Governor. We will bring these anti-people moves of the government to the attention of the Governor and request him to intervene." The Bill proposes a jail term of one year, extendable up to seven years with a fine of Rs 50,000 for hate crime. For repeated offences, the maximum imprisonment will be seven years, with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. PTI KSU KH