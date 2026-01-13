Hate speech Bill: Ready to provide clarification to Guv, says Home Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the government is ready to provide any clarification to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill awaiting his assent.

"We have already informed the Governor and have provided him with all kinds of explanations. If he seeks more clarification, then we will give that to him," Parameshwara told reporters here.

Explaining the bill, the minister said this is a bill that has been brought with foresight.

"It is against those who create confusion in society by making unwanted statements. Plus, there are fallouts of such statements. It impacts society. Hence, we brought the bill after discussing it extensively," he added.

The minister said that while presenting the bill in the Assembly, he had explained it.

"The opposition BJP had opposed the bill. We have sent it to the Governor to pass it. He can ask for any clarification. We are ready to answer them," Parameshwara said.

According to the bill, any expression, which is made, published or circulated in words either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communication or otherwise, in public view, with an intention to cause injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will against person alive or dead, class or group of persons or community, to meet any prejudicial interest, is hate speech.

The bill has a provision for a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years. PTI GMS ADB