'Hate' tweets: Delhi HC reserves order on minister Kapil Mishra's plea

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on an application filed by Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra seeking certain copies related to the supplementary chargesheet filed before a trial court in a case against him for allegedly posting objectionable tweets during the 2020 assembly elections.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja, who had earlier refused to stay the trial court proceedings in the matter, reserved the order on the application seeking legible copies of the chargesheet filed in the case.

The court is currently hearing Mishra's application challenging a sessions court order that dismissed his petition against the summons of a magisterial court in the case.

Mishra reportedly posted the objectionable statements on social media on January 23, 2020, from his X handle, then Twitter in connection with the Delhi assembly elections.

A complaint was filed against him by the returning officer, based on which an FIR was registered.

The sessions court on March 7 expressed "complete agreement" with the magisterial court that the complaint filed by the returning officer was sufficient to take cognisance of the offence under Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the People Act. PTI UK UK AMK AMK