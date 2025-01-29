Hathras Army driver murder: SHO among 3 policemen shunted for negligence

Hathras (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Five days after an Army driver was gunned down in broad daylight, the Hathras Superintendent of Police on Tuesday sent the Sadabad SHO, the area in-charge and a beat constable to police lines for alleged negligence, officials said.

The SP also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for the arrest of eight absconding accused, they said.

The victim, Akhilesh Chaudhary (28), was posted as a driver at an Army workshop in Agra. He was shot dead on February 5 near a cold storage on NH-93, close to Chandra Farm House, allegedly over an old rivalry.

Choudhary was returning to Agra after attending a court hearing in Hathras when assailants in a car and on motorcycles intercepted his vehicle and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

According to the police, two accused have been arrested so far. A case has been registered at the Sadabad police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the Sadabad SHO, area in-charge and a beat constable were sent to police lines and that efforts are on to nab the remaining eight suspects. PTI COR KIS AKY