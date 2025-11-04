Hathras 'gang rape': Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi to be heard on Dec 4

Hathras/Lucknow (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A local MP-MLA court on Tuesday fixed December 4 as the next date of hearing in a Hathras 'gang rape'-linked defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the court handed over the inquiry to DSP Sadabad.

Munna Singh Pundhir, the lawyer representing the three acquitted men, said, "The court has directed an inquiry to be conducted by DSP Sadabad as the opposite party (Rahul Gandhi) resides outside the jurisdiction of the concerned court (MP-MLA court in this case)," Pundhir told PTI.

Three separate cases were filed on behalf of Ravi, Ram Kumar alias Ramu, and Luvkush, who were acquitted in the 2020 Hathras 'gang rape' case, against Gandhi after he allegedly called them "accused." Gandhi allegedly made the remarks in Bulgadhi village on December 12, 2024, saying "the accused are roaming free, while the victim's family is locked inside the house." The lawyer said the remarks were "defamatory and insulting" to the youths, who a CBI court acquitted after they had spent over two-and-a-half years in jail.

"A legal notice of Rs 1.5 crore was sent to Rahul Gandhi, demanding Rs 50 lakh each for the three acquitted men," Pundhir said, adding that no reply was received from Gandhi following which the complaint was filed.

A Dalit girl from Hathras was allegedly gang-raped in September 2020. She, later, died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

Four men, namely Ram Kumar, Luvkush, Ravi and Sandeep, from her village were accused of committing the crime.

After a CBI probe and trial, only Sandeep remains in jail after being found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pundhir added. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ