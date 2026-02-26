Hathras satsang stampede: Woman SI testifies in court, next hearing on March 5

Hathras (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A local court on Thursday recorded the testimony of a woman sub-inspector in connection with the July 2, 2024 stampede during a satsang of seer Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari, in which 121 people were killed.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for March 5.

The satsang was held at a place between Mughalgarhi and Phulrai villages, under the jurisdiction of Sikandra Rao police station.

Besides the 121 fatalities, several people were injured. Most of the deceased were women and children.

The trial is underway in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mahendra Srivastava, where Sub-Inspector Sushma Devi, who was posted at the women's police station at the time of the incident, deposed.

Her cross-examination will be continued.

According to defence counsel Munna Singh Pundhir, SI Devi stated that a surge of women to witness a rangoli made at the venue led to a rush, in which she was also trapped.

The SI said she regained consciousness later, was sent home, and was subsequently taken to hospital by family members.

Police have filed a 3,200-page charge sheet against 11 accused, including the seer's aide Devprakash Madhukar, holding them responsible for the incident. All the accused are currently out on bail. PTI COR ABN RUK RUK