Hathras stampede: Amit Shah speaks to UP CM, assures help from Centre

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and assured him of all possible Central help to deal with the situation arising after a stampede at Hathras.

The chief minister also apprised Shah about the tragic incident which has claimed more than 50 lives.

"Spoke to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath ji, regarding the accident in Hathras and got information about the incident and assured all possible help from the central government. NDRF medical team is also reaching Hathras soon," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Earlier, the home minister expressed his grief over the stampede at a religious congregation at Hathras and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Wishing speedy recovery of those injured in the incident, Shah said the local administration is engaged in relief work.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them strength to bear this pain," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Over 50 people died and several others were injured at the stampede. The incident occurred at a 'satsang' event in Pulrai village where people had gathered in large numbers, officials said. PTI ACB KVK KVK