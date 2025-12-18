Hathras stampede case: Court fixes Jan 1 for next hearing

Hathras (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A court here on Thursday fixed January 1 as the next date of hearing in the case related to the 2024 Hathras stampede in which 121 people were killed during a religious congregation held by Surajpal, also known as Bhole Baba.

The incident occurred on July 2, 2024, between Mughalgarhi and Phulrai villages in the Sikandrarao police station area during the satsang. Most of the victims were women and children.

On Thursday, the testimony of the 13th prosecution witness, constable Dalveer Singh, was completed before the court, officials said.

Defence counsel Munna Singh Pundir said the hearing took place in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mahendra Srivastava.

He said the next hearing has been scheduled for January 1, 2026.

The trial is being conducted on the basis of a charge sheet filed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Police have named 11 accused in the case, including Bhole Baba's aide Devprakash Madhukar, holding them responsible for the tragedy.

Charges have been framed against all the accused and the evidence and trial proceedings are underway. All 11 accused are currently out on bail.

Police had earlier submitted a charge sheet running into 3,200 pages against the accused in the district court.