Hathras stampede case: Police inspector deposes; next hearing on Feb 5

Hathras (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A local court on Thursday recorded the testimony of a prosecution witness in the case related to the stampede that occurred during a religious congregation in Hathras district in 2024, in which 121 people were killed.

Additional Sessions Judge (Court No. 1) Mahendra Srivastava recorded the statement of Inspector Dheeraj Kumar Gautam in connection with the July 2, 2024, incident that took place between Mughalgarhi and Phulrai villages during a satsang of Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari, popularly known as Bhole Baba.

Defence counsel Munna Singh Pundhir said Inspector Gautam told the court that he was on duty at the Garh Umraopur cut at the time of the incident.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for February 5, he added.

The stampede had broken out during the religious gathering, leaving 121 people dead and several others injured. Most of the victims were women and children.

Trial proceedings based on the special investigation team chargesheet have commenced after completion of hearings at the district court level.

Police have named 11 accused in the case, including Baba’s aide Devprakash Madhukar, holding them responsible for the incident.

All the accused have been granted bail. The police had earlier filed a chargesheet running into around 3,200 pages against all the accused, and evidence recording in the case is currently underway. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ