Hathras stampede: Not Bhole Baba, only satsang organisers named in FIR

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation in Hathras where 116 people died following a stampede.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, a senior officer told PTI.

However, Baba Narayan Hari alias Saakar Vishwa Hari 'Bhole Baba', whose real name is Surajpal, has not been named in the FIR.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.