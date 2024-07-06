Hathras stampede main accused surrenders in Delhi, claims his lawyer

Noida, Jul 5 (PTI) Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the July 2 Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives, was taken into custody after he surrendered before police in Delhi, his lawyer claimed on Friday night.

Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang', is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in the matter.

In a video message, Madhukar's lawyer A P Singh claimed that his client had surrendered in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Madhukar's arrest.

Till Thursday, six people, including two women volunteers who were members of the organising committee of Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba's satsang where the stampede took place, had been arrested in the case. PTI KIS DIV DIV