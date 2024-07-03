Hathras stampede: UP govt to compensate victims from Rajasthan, MP and Haryana also

Hathras (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) The pilgrims from not only Uttar Pradesh but also three other states lost their lives in the deadly stampede at Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday as it announced compensation to the families of all deceased.

The victims included pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, according to a statement released in Lucknow.

Additionally, the pilgrims from 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh were also among the deceased.

The district administration's list of the deceased includes six victims from other states -- one from Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), one from Palwal (Haryana), three from Faridabad (Haryana) and one from Deeg (Rajasthan).

Among the victims from Uttar Pradesh, 22 were from Hathras, 17 from Agra, 15 from Aligarh, 10 from Etah, eight each from Kasganj and Mathura, six from Badaun, five each from Shahjahanpur and Bulandshahr, two each from Auraiya and Sambhal, and one each from Lalitpur, Firozabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Unnao, it stated.

Among the 121 deceased, 113 were women, six were children (five boys and one girl), and two were men, according to the statement.

A control room and helpline numbers (05722-227041, 42, 43, 45) have been set up by the administration.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy while not ruling out the possibility of a "conspiracy" behind the stampede that killed 121 people.

Adityanath earlier announced that the families of the deceased would receive Rs 2 lakh each and the injured would receive Rs 50,000 each in compensation.

Meanwhile, the officials in Faridabad said that the bodies of the four women from Haryana, who lost their lives in the tragic stampede in Hathras, were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

The tragic event took place during a programme dedicated to self-styled godman Baba Narayan Hari also called Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba in Fulrai village of Hathras district on Tuesday. PTI ZIR KIS AS AS